Canada breaks record for number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Indiana Sets Record For Daily COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue To Rise Sharply



Indiana set yet another grim record, reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever and the highest number of deaths since April,, state health officials said. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:16 Published 31 minutes ago

Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force



Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 2 hours ago