|
|
|
Canada breaks record for number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Canada joined two provinces in breaking records for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.
|
|
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
Illinois COVID Surge 00:18
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Illinois, which saw a record number of new cases for the third time in eight days. The number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 also continues to grow.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|