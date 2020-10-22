Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Posts ’60 Minutes’ Interview After Complaining Anchor Was Biased

Eurasia Review Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has released an unedited interview with “60 Minutes” anchor Lesley Stahl before its scheduled Sunday broadcast after complaining she was biased against him.
The footage Trump posted on Facebook Thursday shows him becoming increasingly irritated as Stahl questioned him on a number of topics,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Releases '60 Minutes' Interview Footage, Pro-Trump Doc Stalled at Amazon, Facebook and More | THR News [Video]

Trump Releases '60 Minutes' Interview Footage, Pro-Trump Doc Stalled at Amazon, Facebook and More | THR News

CBS aired clips of both Trump and Biden's upcoming '60 Minutes' interviews, and then Trump delivered on his promise and posted the full interview video to Facebook. Also is a pro-Trump documentary..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:47Published
Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview [Video]

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview

[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published
White House Releases Footage Of '60 Minutes' Interview [Video]

White House Releases Footage Of '60 Minutes' Interview

President Trump attacked CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl on Twitter, after a confrontational interview for an upcoming segment on “60 Minutes," Kris Van Cleave reports (1:26). WCCO 4 News At 5 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Posts '60 Minutes' Interview After Complaining Anchor Was Biased

 CBS News says move was 'unprecedented' and interview would air as scheduled
VOA News

Pres. Trump Posts '60 Minutes' Interview Early, Tangles With Stahl

Pres. Trump Posts '60 Minutes' Interview Early, Tangles With Stahl Watch VideoPresident Trump posted his full, unedited interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Facebook, days before its set to air.  He tweeted the video showed...
Newsy

'Bias, hatred and rudeness': Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs

'Bias, hatred and rudeness': Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with "60 Minutes" on Facebook on Thursday before the show's...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this