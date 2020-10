You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hollywood Protests the Timing of NBC's Town Hall With Trump, Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads Video of Himself & More | THR Ne



More than 100 top Hollywood players are protesting the timing of NBC's Town Hall with President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube and 'Dexter' is headed.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:40 Published 1 week ago Losing Face: Giuliani Posts Video, Having Forgotten To Edit Out His Racist 'Comedy'



On Tuesday, former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani wrapped up an edition of his podcast Common Sense. According to Gizmodo, he then did a little post-show banter in front of a hot mic. However, when.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploaded Video of Himself Being Racist | THR News



Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube on Wednesday night, in which President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is seen to mock Asians in a racist manner. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this