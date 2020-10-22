Global  
 

Family of slain University of Utah athlete Lauren McCluskey reach $13.5M settlement with school

Thursday, 22 October 2020
The family of slain University of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey has reached a $13.5 million settlement with the school.
Related news from verified sources

Utah erred in athlete's death, settles for $13.5M

 The University of Utah announced a $13.5 million settlement with the family of slain track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey on Thursday, saying for the first...
ESPN

Family of slain student Lauren McCluskey gets $13.5M settlement from University of Utah

 The school acknowledged it didn't properly handle the case of McCluskey, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2018.
Upworthy Also reported by •NYTimes.com

