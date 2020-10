You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'The worst of the worst': Grand County reeling from East Troublesome Fire



The East Troublesome Fire is now almost six times as large as it was around 6 p.m. Wednesday, reaching more than 170,000 acres and forcing evacuations in and around Grand Lake and Estes Park, as well.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:08 Published 2 hours ago East Troublesome Fire explodes in size to 170K acres, forcing evacuations around Grand Lake, Estes Park



The East Troublesome Fire is now almost six times as large as it was around 6 p.m. Wednesday, reaching more than 170,000 acres and forcing evacuations in and around Grand Lake and Estes Park, as well.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:59 Published 2 hours ago Fire Crews In Colorado Struggle With Personnel Shortages



It takes an army to fight blazes like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. They are just two of the many burning in Colorado. But it's even tougher when it comes at the end of the fire season. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:05 Published 3 hours ago

