Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaos

New Zealand Herald Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaosAfter the first US presidential debate was panned so widely that organisers introduced a mute button, today's second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was far more civil.Whether...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump, Former VP Biden Duel On COVID & More In Final Debate

President Trump, Former VP Biden Duel On COVID & More In Final Debate 02:54

 CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the details of the final debate, which had a vastly different tone this time around.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump [Video]

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, pressed on the issue of Black Lives Matter at the final presidential debate Thursday said, "I'm the least racist person in this room." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted that as empty rhetoric, adding, "This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

Why Democrats think they have a chance at turning Texas blue

 New polling from Quinnipiac University estimates President Trump and Joe Biden are tied in Texas at 47% each. It comes as Democrats in the state express optimism..
CBS News

Highlights of the final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, "CBS..
CBS News

Trump and Biden debate their climate and environmental policies

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked each other over their stance on..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

CBS News fact checks the final Trump-Biden debate

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell with a round up of fact checks from the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump, Biden spar in final Presidential debate [Video]

Trump, Biden spar in final Presidential debate

The final debate between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden offered a high-stakes opportunity for the candidates to deliver their closing arguments before a huge national audience.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Bill Frist: Donald Trump's post-hospital stay grandstanding is 'totally inappropriate' [Video]

Bill Frist: Donald Trump's post-hospital stay grandstanding is 'totally inappropriate'

Larry talks with former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), who is also a cardiologist, about Donald Trump's covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. Plus, why he thinks the president is sending the..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:46Published
What impact will Trump's covid-19 diagnosis have on the presidential election? [Video]

What impact will Trump's covid-19 diagnosis have on the presidential election?

Larry talks with former Rep. Chris Shays (R-CT) about how Donald Trump's covid-19 diagnosis might impact the waning days of the campaign. Then, Dr. Bob Arnot on why he suspects the White House is not..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden use final debate to show they can disagree without being quite so disagreeable
Chicago S-T Also reported by •CTV NewsDeutsche WelleCBS News

Hunter, COVID, Mute Buttons: 5 Questions as Trump and Biden Prepare for Final Debate

 President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night in Tennessee. The 90-minute...
Newsmax Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCTV NewsDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.comWashington PostCBS NewsUpworthy

At final presidential debate, Trump and Biden go after each other on COVID-19, taxes

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply different visions of how to handle the surging pandemic and fought over how much Trump...
Denver Post Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this