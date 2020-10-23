Global  
 

US Election: Fact check - Examining claims made by Donald Trump and Joe Biden in final presidential debate

New Zealand Herald Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
US Election: Fact check - Examining claims made by Donald Trump and Joe Biden in final presidential debateUS President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred in their final presidential debate, hoping to sway undecided voters in the November 3 election.Here's a look at how their statements during the debate stack up...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'I do love the environment'

Trump: 'I do love the environment' 01:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump said at Thursday's final presidential debate that he won't sacrifice tens of millions of jobs because of the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry [Video]

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a discussion on climate change at the final presidential debate on Thursday.

'They are so well taken care of': Trump defends separating migrant children from parents

 Former Vice President Joe Biden promised citizenship for the nation's undocumented immigrants while President Donald Trump defended his own record.
"Red & Blue": Breaking down the final Trump-Biden presidential debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off Thursday night in Nashville. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBS News..
Trump, Biden have back-and-forth over racism

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed on race relations during Thursday's debate. Biden said Trump "pours fuel on every racist fire"..
US election: Debate takeaways - Donald Trump gets personal, Joe Biden hits on virus

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have met for the second and last time on a debate stage after a previously scheduled town hall..
Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?

 The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has wrapped up.The Republican President and his Democratic rival went head to head for last time before..
Trump and Biden on what they would tell someone who didn't vote for them

 In the final question of the 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the candidates were asked to imagine..
