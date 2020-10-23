'Dark winter' ahead: Joe Biden warns, slams Donald Trump's 'ineptitude' in tackling COVID-19 in final debate
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, currently leading in national and battleground polls, waded into a final, high stakes presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, slamming US President Donald Trump as a man unfit to remain in the White House, holding him responsible for America's catastrophic coronavirus death toll...
Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a..