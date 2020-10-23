'Dark winter' ahead: Joe Biden warns, slams Donald Trump's 'ineptitude' in tackling COVID-19 in final debate

Trump: 'I do love the environment'



U.S. President Donald Trump said at Thursday's final presidential debate that he won't sacrifice 'tens of millions of jobs' because of the Paris climate accord. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 42 minutes ago

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry



Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 45 minutes ago