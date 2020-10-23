Global  
 

'Dark winter' ahead: Joe Biden warns, slams Donald Trump's 'ineptitude' in tackling COVID-19 in final debate

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, currently leading in national and battleground polls, waded into a final, high stakes presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, slamming US President Donald Trump as a man unfit to remain in the White House, holding him responsible for America's catastrophic coronavirus death toll...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: 2nd Presidential Debate Has New Rules But Substance Expected To Be The Same

2nd Presidential Debate Has New Rules But Substance Expected To Be The Same 02:19

 Thursday's second and final presidential debate will be the last time to see the candidates side by side before the election. KDKA's Jon Delano previews the debate.

