The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America’s off-road truck leader. The Ram 1500 TRX expands the light-duty lineup and sets the benchmark..
At the media event for the TRX, the Ram brand has also confirmed how much dinosaur juice the Helltruck likes to drink. As the headline implies, 12 miles to the... autoevolution Also reported by •MotorAuthority
Ford may be waxing lyrical about the PowerBoost V6 hybrid, but Ram has the upper hand in terms of excitement. The TRX is a no-nonsense truck that would make even... autoevolution Also reported by •MotorAuthority