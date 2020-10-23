Global  
 

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Upworthy Friday, 23 October 2020
For the latest Ram 1500 pricing and information: https://www.kbb.com/Ram/1500-crew-cab/ The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the fever dream of a...
The 2021 Ram TRX combines all-new features, technology and authentic premium materials with extreme performance, class-leading quality, comfort and durability. The interior design team chose premium..

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America’s off-road truck leader. The Ram 1500 TRX expands the light-duty lineup and sets the benchmark..

2021 Ram TRX Fuel Economy Revealed, Gas-Guzzling Truck Drinks 12 MPG Combined

2021 Ram TRX Fuel Economy Revealed, Gas-Guzzling Truck Drinks 12 MPG Combined At the media event for the TRX, the Ram brand has also confirmed how much dinosaur juice the Helltruck likes to drink. As the headline implies, 12 miles to the...
autoevolution Also reported by •MotorAuthority

2021 Ram 1500 TRX, SSC Tuatara, 2022 GMC Hummer EV: The Week In Reverse

2021 Ram 1500 TRX, SSC Tuatara, 2022 GMC Hummer EV: The Week In Reverse We flew in the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX; SSC broke a world speed record with the Tuatara; and the 2022 GMC Hummer EV was revealed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here...
MotorAuthority

Here’s the 2021 Ram TRX Jumping Like a Baja Truck

Here’s the 2021 Ram TRX Jumping Like a Baja Truck Ford may be waxing lyrical about the PowerBoost V6 hybrid, but Ram has the upper hand in terms of excitement. The TRX is a no-nonsense truck that would make even...
autoevolution Also reported by •MotorAuthority

