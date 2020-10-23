Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US breaks single-day coronavirus record as Donald Trump insists virus is 'going away'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
US breaks single-day coronavirus record as Donald Trump insists virus is 'going away'The United States has set a new record for the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day, hours after President Donald Trump insisted once again that the virus was "going away".America reported 77,640 new cases...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe' [Video]

Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe'

After Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Netanyahu answered by phone; "...we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America.”

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls [Video]

Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections. The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base. Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden. So who won Debate 2? Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:26Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Day After Final Debate, Trump Heads to Florida, Biden To Delaware [Video]

Day After Final Debate, Trump Heads to Florida, Biden To Delaware

Both candidates are claiming victory after last night’s final presidential debate. It was a more civil and substantive affair this time between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour [Video]

Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour

Barack Obama delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

'Dark winter' ahead: Joe Biden warns, slams Donald Trump's 'ineptitude' in tackling COVID-19 in final debate

 Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, currently leading in national and battleground polls, waded into a final, high stakes presidential debate in...
Mid-Day

As virus surges, Iran breaks one-day record for deaths again

 TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s single-day death toll from the coronavirus smashed a record set less than a week ago, with 337 dead confirmed Monday as a...
SeattlePI.com

Iran virus death toll hits record high, 3rd time in a week

 TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For the third time in a week, Iran on Wednesday marked its highest single-day record for new deaths and infections from the coronavirus,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this