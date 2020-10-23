US breaks single-day coronavirus record as Donald Trump insists virus is 'going away'
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The United States has set a new record for the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day, hours after President Donald Trump insisted once again that the virus was "going away".America reported 77,640 new cases...
After Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Netanyahu answered by phone; "...we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America.”
Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections. The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base. Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden. So who won Debate 2? Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:26Published
The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:57Published
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For the third time in a week, Iran on Wednesday marked its highest single-day record for new deaths and infections from the coronavirus,... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews