Rudy Giuliani and Sacha Cohen's Response to the Controversial 'Borat' Scene with Rudy Giuliani Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

In this clip from "Borat 2", Rudy Giuliani was fooled into thinking he is being interviewed by Borat's daughter. The pair make their way to the bedroom where Giuliani can be seen laying on the bed with his hands down his pants. In this clip from "Borat 2", Rudy Giuliani was fooled into thinking he is being interviewed by Borat's daughter. The pair make their way to the bedroom where Giuliani can be seen laying on the bed with his hands down his pants. 👓 View full article