Travis Scott x PlayStation x Nike Dunk Low Revealed Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After partnering up with McDonalds to give fans a literal taste of his favorite quarter pounder with bacon meal, world renowned artist... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this T RT @HotFreestyle: Travis Scott has now done brand collaborations with: - McDonaldโ€™s - Playstation - Fortnite - Reeseโ€™s Puffs - Nike - Hโ€ฆ 3 seconds ago ๐Ÿ•ด๐Ÿฟlord of trading RT @FinishLine: .@trvisXX x @PlayStation 5 x Nike Dunk? ๐ŸŒต๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐ŸŽฎ ๐Ÿ‘Ÿ name a hotter three-way collab in 2020. we'll wait. https://t.co/qW0lRfkOโ€ฆ 55 seconds ago Bhavan RT @thesolesupplier: PlayStation x Travis Scott x Nike Dunk Low incoming ๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŒต https://t.co/ImiL1azLZF 1 minute ago luis RT @qeutglck: Travis Scott x PlayStation 5 โ€œNike Dunkโ€?? ๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ”ฅ๐ŸŒต https://t.co/BgkeOEPZ1F 1 minute ago ๐Ÿ’ง RT @nicekicks: Travis Scott x PlayStation x Nike Dunk Low ๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ‘€ https://t.co/3zcR9BEP1P 4 minutes ago ๐Ÿงฑ RT @saint: Nike Dunk Low x Travis Scott x PlayStation ๐Ÿ‘€ https://t.co/OXvMjPisel 4 minutes ago