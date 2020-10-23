Global  
 

Case Continues Against One of Highest-Ranking Military Officers

Newsy Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Case Continues Against One of Highest-Ranking Military OfficersWatch VideoA federal court is allowing a sexual assault case to proceed against the United States' second-highest-ranking military official, Gen. John Hyten.

On Thursday, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected the defense's motions to dismiss the case and to move it to Nebraska, where the officer commanded a base at the time of...
