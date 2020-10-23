Case Continues Against One of Highest-Ranking Military Officers Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA federal court is allowing a sexual assault case to proceed against the United States' second-highest-ranking military official, Gen. John Hyten.



On Thursday, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected the defense's motions to dismiss the case and to move it to Nebraska, where the officer commanded a base at the time of the alleged assault.

