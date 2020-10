Gerald, the turkey who menaced a California neighbourhood, has finally been captured Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On Thursday Gerald, a grumpy turkey that has been attacking children and older residents in Oakland, Cali. for the past seven months, was finally captured and relocated outside the city. 👓 View full article

