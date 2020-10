Friends And Foes Of Humanity: Donald Trump Is On Which Side? – OpEd Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The Affordable Care Act or Obamacare was a historical initiative in an effort to reduce income inequality at least to some extent in a capitalist country like the USA. In this policy people of higher-income group would pay higher premium than what it should be and lower-income people would pay less premium but both the groups... The Affordable Care Act or Obamacare was a historical initiative in an effort to reduce income inequality at least to some extent in a capitalist country like the USA. In this policy people of higher-income group would pay higher premium than what it should be and lower-income people would pay less premium but both the groups 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this