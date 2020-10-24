Global  
 

Mute button brings civility to last presidential debate

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The mute button, or at least the threat of it, worked well this time as US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden showed restraint and civility during the last presidential debate, unlike their first encounter when they frequently spoke over each other, creating chaos at times. Far from their raucous first...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus A Hot Topic In Last Presidential Debate

Coronavirus A Hot Topic In Last Presidential Debate 01:33

 CBS 2's Chris Tye examines some of the social media trends in the last debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

