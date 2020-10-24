Mute button brings civility to last presidential debate
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () The mute button, or at least the threat of it, worked well this time as US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden showed restraint and civility during the last presidential debate, unlike their first encounter when they frequently spoke over each other, creating chaos at times. Far from their raucous first...
Kristen Welker brought up a question surrounding "The Talk" for both presidential candidates to answer during the final presidential debate. "The Talk" is a conversation many African - American parents..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:27Published
The institution of a "mute button" for parts of Thursday's presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is meant to enforce the agreed-upon rules... FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald