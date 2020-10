Rishi Sunak ‘barred for life' from UK pub Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and three fellow ruling Conservative Party members of Parliament from northern England have been “barred for life” by a local pub and restaurant in their constituency region after they voted against free school meals for children during the holidays. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this