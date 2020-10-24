Global  
 

US tops one-day record with 83,757 COVID-19 cases, exceeding previous summer high

Upworthy Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The U.S. on Friday recorded 83,757 new daily cases, the highest number of infections ever recorded in the country. The previous record...
