US tops one-day record with 83,757 COVID-19 cases, exceeding previous summer high

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indiana Sets Record For Daily COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue To Rise Sharply



Indiana set yet another grim record, reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever and the highest number of deaths since April,, state health officials said. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record



Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest



[NFA] Wisconsin and other states in the U.S. Midwest are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with new infections and hospitalizations rising to record levels - a sign of a nationwide resurgence as.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this