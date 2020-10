Waukegan Police Officer Fired Following Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoA police officer who shot an unarmed Black couple during a traffic stop in Illinois, killing the man and injuring the woman, has been fired by the Waukegan Police Department.



In a statement Friday, the department's police chief said the officer committed "multiple policy and procedure violations," during the