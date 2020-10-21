Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC live stream: how to watch Khabib vs Gaethje at UFC 254 today

Upworthy Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Are you ready to rumble? Khabib is back!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

UFC 254 date and fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UK start time, live talkSPORT stream and latest news

 Another blockbuster UFC fight night is almost upon us. The main event at UFC 254 is one MMA fans have been eagerly awaiting as Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this