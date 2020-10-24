|
Trump Campaign, Republicans File Suit In Nevada To Stop Vote Count
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans have filed a lawsuit to stop the count of early mail-in ballots in the Las Vegas-area.
It claims "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible because poll watchers aren't allowed close enough to view the votes being counted.
State Democrats call the...
