Trump Campaign, Republicans File Suit In Nevada To Stop Vote Count

Newsy Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Trump Campaign, Republicans File Suit In Nevada To Stop Vote CountWatch VideoThe Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans have filed a lawsuit to stop the count of early mail-in ballots in the Las Vegas-area.

It claims "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible because poll watchers  aren't allowed close enough to view the votes being counted. 

State Democrats call the...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nevada GOP, Trump campaign demanding election transparency

Nevada GOP, Trump campaign demanding election transparency 00:43

 President Donald Trump and the Nevada Republican Party sent a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske asking for transparency in the Nevada election.

