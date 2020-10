Jared and Ivanka threaten lawsuit over Times Square billboards Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City'sā€¦ šŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this