Ohio State’s Week 1 win ‘wasn’t perfect…pretty darn close, though’ — Urban Meyer



Hear what former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer had to say about the team’s performance in their season-opening 52-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He said the offensive balance was.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:17 Published 2 hours ago

Ohio State's Justin Fields finds Garrett Wilson for the go-ahead touchdown, 14-7



The Ohio State Buckeyes pull ahead of the Nebraska Cornhuskers after quarterback Justin Fields finds Garret Wilson for a deep throw into the end zone, bringing the score to 14-7 Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago