Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten to sue the Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards

Upworthy Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threatened to sue the Lincoln Project over two billboard ads put up in Times Square.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Broadway dancer hoping to bring the light back to Times Square [Video]

Broadway dancer hoping to bring the light back to Times Square

Broadway has been dark for months and Times Square empty but now a group of dancers has found a way to bring the light back to the heartbeat of New York City."Broadway is dark but we are out there in..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:33Published
Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive [Video]

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry [Video]

Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry

Campaign group Led By Donkeys project the amount of times Trump has golfedduring the pandemic, alongside the US death toll, onto the Trump Turnberrygolf course in Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Jared and Ivanka threaten lawsuit over Times Square billboards

Jared and Ivanka threaten lawsuit over Times Square billboards WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthyMediaiteBusiness InsiderDaily Caller

Tweets about this