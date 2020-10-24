Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten to sue the Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards
Saturday, 24 October 2020 (
3 hours ago) Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threatened to sue the Lincoln Project over two billboard ads put up in Times Square.
