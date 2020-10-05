B.C. Election 2020: Live results for all 87 ridings

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 - SHOWTIME - Plot synopsis: Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will return to SHOWTIME to host another live election night special...
Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election
President Sooronbay Jeenbekov promised to resign following days of protests over the results of this month's parliamentary election which many say was rigged.
Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote
Several opposition parties reject preliminary results showing four parties crossing the threshold to get representation in Parliament.