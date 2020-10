Vikki RT @thespecialbka: How does it feel to have been so, so wrong ⁦@JoshFrydenberg⁩? All of South Australia's power comes from solar panels in… 2 seconds ago

caro court World first as all of South Australia's power comes from solar panels https://t.co/PhNbAvS7VP 7 seconds ago

Hartmann the Anarchist All of South Australia's power comes from solar panels in world first for major jurisdiction https://t.co/0cHxIaPTvH 42 seconds ago

Jeremy Carroll RT @rnz_news: World first as all of South Australia's power comes from solar panels https://t.co/a4dpfNQ8Bl 2 minutes ago

cleanairforall RT @robphair: All of South Australia's power comes from solar panels in world first for major jurisdiction @PeterDGardner https://t.co/fX… 2 minutes ago

George S Basin RT @owgreally: As all of South Australia's power comes from solar panels let’s see how Angus Taylor and the nutty right wing Liberals deal… 3 minutes ago

🌿Kuuλa 🐨🎙 ⚖️ RT @storertim: World first as all of South Australia's power comes from solar panels https://t.co/g1MVEHN1Ju 3 minutes ago