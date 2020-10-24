Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally
Saturday, 24 October 2020 (
7 hours ago
)
“I wrote my comments down because I’ve never played at a drive-in with all the horns honking."
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
2 hours ago
Jon Bon Jovi performs at Biden campaign rally
00:33
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi encourages Americans to vote in Tuesday's presidential election.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Lee Kun-hee
Samsung Electronics
Lee Jae-yong
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican Party
Florida
Joe Biden
Egypt
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Khabib
Lee Kun hee
Justin Gaethje
Indiana
UFC 254
Jaylen Waddle
WORTH WATCHING
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges
Trump votes in Florida
Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner react to final U.S. presidential debate
Trump says Egypt may 'blow up' Ethiopia dam