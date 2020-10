Vice President Pence campaigns in Waterford Township



With less than two weeks until Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in Michigan Thursday, just hours before President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden go head to.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago

The Final Face Off



Voters have just one last chance to see President Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate before they head to the polls on November 3rd. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:55 Published 6 days ago