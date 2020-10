You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CBS4 Analysts: Fracking, Coronavirus Were Key Topics In Thursday's Substantive Presidential Debate



The final presidential debate that was held Thursday night was far less combative and more substantive. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 04:25 Published 14 hours ago Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut



Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner react to final U.S. presidential debate



Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner led the celebrity reactions to the final U.S. presidential debate between incumbent leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this