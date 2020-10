You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nation Erupts Over Breonna Taylor Decision



Protesters across the country expressed pain and anger after a grand jury declined to charge any officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old Black woman was home asleep with her boyfriend.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:22 Published on September 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Fatal police shooting of Black teen in Illinois sparks protests The mayor of Waukegan, Illinois, is calling for calm after a deadly police shooting of a Black teenager.

CBS News 3 days ago





Tweets about this