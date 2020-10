JessicaJessieJess For Pete's sake, of all the years to stay out of the water, I think this is the one! https://t.co/vSdR0N16A7 13 minutes ago World News Shark attack at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef leaves man in critical condition https://t.co/BRkEvSoPZh https://t.co/dxMlTP3c33 14 minutes ago CTM MAGAZINE | https://t.co/sAvB9kOVyi | Shark attack at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef leaves man in critical condition || MOR… https://t.co/kdr2gYc2A6 14 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Shark attack at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef leaves man in critical condition https://t.co/WJ2vsZA0oz via @foxnews 18 minutes ago Noah Ross Man in critical condition after shark attack at Australia's Great Barrier Reef - NBC News https://t.co/5wsvLHYVqk https://t.co/JcrYvUST1e 1 hour ago Oden #Sharks - Man in critical condition after shark attack on Great Barrier Reef north of Townsville #Australia https://t.co/XaAIdixc5t 2 hours ago Magnolia Gallery Man in critical condition after shark attack at Australia's Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/HMSDIbts00 via @nbcnews 2 hours ago Jonathan Harrison RT @Daily_Express: #Shark attack horror: Man in critical condition after sustaining 'catastrophic' injuries #Australia #Queensland https:/… 3 hours ago