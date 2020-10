You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More COVID measures hit Europe, cases surge



Countries across Europe are making difficult decisions about the coronavirus outbreak, as cases surge across the continent. Meanwhile, worldwide cases crossed 40 million on Monday. Lauren Anthony.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago Fall Fallback? Coronavirus Cases Spike in 21 States as Experts Worry it’s Just the Beginning



We were warned about a coronavirus surge in the fall, and now it’s happening. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published on September 28, 2020 All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing



Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much aspossible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlinednew measures to control a surge in coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this