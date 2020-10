sunicamarkovic Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it… https://t.co/e0s4vUb1Ua 1 minute ago American Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it - BGR https://t.co/XBW0f5lpJW via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago Michelle Kassorla Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how #coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it https://t.co/j5qbFIyGXH 3 minutes ago Tech & Gaming Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it - BGR https://t.co/1O8LfOrHka 25 minutes ago Paul RT @BGR: Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it https://t.co/FlC8AlNPDY https://t.co/… 35 minutes ago Styo RT @paysupplystaff: Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it https://t.co/vibo1ojUaF 40 minutes ago Dave 864511320 Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it https://t.co/pEro7SWKCn 53 minutes ago t2sv Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it WEAR FACE MASK AT ALL… https://t.co/Ms5ldsry9x 1 hour ago