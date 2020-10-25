Pope Announces America's First Black Cardinal: Wilton Gregory
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Watch VideoOn Sunday, the Pope announced 13 new cardinals. And among them is Wilton Gregory who will become America's first Black cardinal. Gregory is currently the only Black archbishop in the U.S., leading the Catholic community in the nation's capital.
The 72-year-old has also served in his hometown of Chicago and in...
Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals on Sunday (October 25) including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C., who will become the first African-American to hold the rank. Ciara Lee reports
