Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chief casts doubt on Ottawa's bid to quell violence over lobster Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The First Nations chief behind a small but contentious fishing fleet trapping Nova Scotia lobster outside the regulated season raised concerns on Sunday about Ottawa's latest bid to quell violent protests by non-Indigenous agitators. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this