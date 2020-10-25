FirstFT: Today’s top stories

Getting painted for Halloween with Skin City
What's Halloween without a great costume. Today, Skin City had fun helping ghouls and goblins get ready. They did face painting and even some full-body paintings. Skin City calls this their most fun..
Financial Focus for Oct. 30, 2020
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News
Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top..