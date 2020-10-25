Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no coronavirus cases, pressure mounts on Premier to ease restrictions

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no coronavirus cases, pressure mounts on Premier to ease restrictionsVictoria has recorded its first day without any virus cases in 139 days as pressure mounts on Daniel Andrews to ease restrictions. Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since June 9. TO READ THE HERALD'S...
