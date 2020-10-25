|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no coronavirus cases, pressure mounts on Premier to ease restrictions
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded its first day without any virus cases in 139 days as pressure mounts on Daniel Andrews to ease restrictions. Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since June 9. TO READ THE HERALD'S...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Covid in Australia: Victoria sees first day without a case since JuneThe Australian city has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since June.
BBC News
Victoria records zero new coronavirus cases and no further deathsThere have been no new coronavirus cases and no deaths recorded in Victoria overnight.
SBS
Scott Morrison slams Victoria's delay on easing coronavirus rulesVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews' pause on COVID-19 rule easing has been pilloried by the Morrison government, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp and business..
SBS
'A profound disappointment': Scott Morrison, business leaders criticise Victoria's delay on easing coronavirus rulesVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews' pause on COVID-19 rule easing has been pilloried by the Morrison government, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp and business..
SBS
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Scott Morrison criticises Victoria's delay on easing coronavirus rulesVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews' pause on COVID-19 rule easing has been pilloried by the Morrison government, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp and business..
SBS
Victoria erupts as lockdown continues despite virus average dropping below 5Frustrations have boiled over and Melburnians have lashed out at the Premier after he backtracked on a promise from last week to reopen today.Victorians have..
New Zealand Herald
