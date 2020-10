Malaysia: King Rejects PM’s Request To Declare Emergency Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

By Hadi Azmi, Muzliza Mustafa and Noah Lee



Malaysia’s king dealt embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a blow on Sunday by rejecting his request to declare a national emergency amid a new COVID-19 crisis, after the monarch consulted with fellow Malay rulers over the issue, the palace said.



King Al-Sultan Abdullah... By Hadi Azmi, Muzliza Mustafa and Noah LeeMalaysia’s king dealt embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a blow on Sunday by rejecting his request to declare a national emergency amid a new COVID-19 crisis, after the monarch consulted with fellow Malay rulers over the issue, the palace said.King Al-Sultan Abdullah 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Malaysia's king rejects PM Muhyiddin's request for emergency rule Critics say Muhyiddin's request for emergency rule, which would include suspending Parliament, is an attempt by the premier to stay in power amid a leadership...

The Age 13 hours ago





Tweets about this