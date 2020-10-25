President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if re-elected. Stahl also speaks with Mr. Trump's running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.
[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend. This report produced...
President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking..
As mainstream media outlets reported that he stormed out of an interview with 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl, US President Donald Trump said he might post the video... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsmax •Business Insider •Mediaite
