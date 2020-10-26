Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Fury' erupts in Victoria after Dan Andrews refuses to ease restrictions

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Fury' erupts in Victoria after Dan Andrews refuses to ease restrictionsA Victorian politician has unloaded on Daniel Andrews, describing Melbourne as a "hellhole" and the state government "despicable". Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is facing a storm of criticism over his decision not to lift the...
