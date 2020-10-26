Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Isle of Wight: UK Special Forces take control of ship after 'hijackers' threaten crew

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Isle of Wight: UK Special Forces take control of ship after 'hijackers' threaten crewUK special forces have ended a 10-hour standoff in the English Channel after a group of violent Nigerian "hijackers" threatened to kill the crew of an oil tanker bound for the UK.Troops from the Special Boat Service stormed the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Seven detained after armed forces gain control of oil tanker in Channel

Seven detained after armed forces gain control of oil tanker in Channel 00:39

 Seven people have been detained after armed forces personnel boarded an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight, following reports its crew had been threatenedby stowaways.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Isle of Wight Isle of Wight County and island of England

Tanker stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight - locator map [Video]

Tanker stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight - locator map

The armed forces have boarded a ship in the English Channel and gained controlafter a suspected hijacking and detained seven individuals, the Ministry ofDefence has said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patelauthorised armed forces personnel to board the ship in the English Channel inresponse to a police request.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Police dealing with ‘ongoing incident’ on oil tanker [Video]

Police dealing with ‘ongoing incident’ on oil tanker

Police and coastguard officers are dealing with an ongoing incident after stowaways were found on an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight coast. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published

Isle of Wight: Stowaways on board tanker in 'ongoing incident'

 Lawyers for the owners of a tanker anchored off the Isle of Wight deny reports of a hijacking.
BBC News

United Kingdom Special Forces


English Channel English Channel Arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France

British police respond to tanker stopped in English Channel

 British police and coast guard units responded Sunday to an incident aboard an oil tanker in the English Channel. The ship's owner attributed the problem to..
New Zealand Herald

English Channel migrants 'being detained in unfit conditions'

 So far, some 7,444 migrants have crossed in boats during 2020 - the third annual jump in arrivals.
BBC News

Dozens of migrants cross English Channel in 12 boats

 The body of a man, believed to be a migrant, is reported to have been found on a French beach.
BBC News

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

Nigeria protests: Police chief deploys 'all resources' amid street violence

 The shooting of unarmed protesters earlier this week sparked the worst street violence seen in two decades.
BBC News

'Just stop killing us': young Nigerians rise up against brutal police force

 Protesters remain defiant after at least 12 were gunned down in Lagos After weeks of unrest, men in fluorescent coats were clearing ash and blood from the..
WorldNews

Nigeria clashes trigger global movement against police brutality

 More than two weeks ago, tens of thousands of Nigerians began demanding the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a controversial police unit known as..
CBS News
Hundreds loot warehouse as Nigeria protests continue [Video]

Hundreds loot warehouse as Nigeria protests continue

Hundreds of people carried sacks from a warehouse in Bukuru, near Abuja in Nigeria on Saturday, despite the president's call for calm in the country after unrest sparked by police brutality in the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Special Boat Service Special Boat Service Special forces unit of the Royal Navy. Formed originally from the RMBPD

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers [Video]

Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:06Published
Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral [Video]

Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral

A funeral with mass public participation was held in Ladakh for a martyred Tibetan soldier. Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, of the Special Frontier Force, was killed in a landmine explosion during an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published

Tweets about this