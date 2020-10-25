|
|
|
Arizona Men's Basketball facing Level I violations; Sean Miller charged with lack of head coach control
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The Athletic reports the NCAA's Notice of Allegations involves both the Wildcats men's basketball and women's swimming programs
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Report: Arizona receives five Level 1 NCAA allegations
The NCAA has charged the University of Arizona with nine total allegations, five of which are Level 1 violations, according to a report from The Athletic.
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:56Published
|
Hoiberg Not Concerned About Lack of Schedule
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says he's not concerned that the Huskers haven't announced a schedule yet despite starting official practice on Wednesday.
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 00:44Published
Tweets about this
|