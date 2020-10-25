Global  
 

Arizona Men's Basketball facing Level I violations; Sean Miller charged with lack of head coach control

Sunday, 25 October 2020
The Athletic reports the NCAA's Notice of Allegations involves both the Wildcats men's basketball and women's swimming programs
 McKale Center games will be played without fans to begin the basketball season

