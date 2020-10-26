Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B.'s Husband Offset Detained By Police During Instagram Live Stream

Upworthy Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The Migos rapper went very public with his latest incident involving police.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joking46926691

Star Destroyer Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police https://t.co/XSn4fUlDDh 15 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police https://t.co/EzbGrzKOIJ 40 minutes ago

StoneColdTrut10

StoneColdTruth Cardi B's Husband Offset Detained by Beverly Hills PD | https://t.co/CXrdMtcvJK https://t.co/vV7g3HcymJ 54 minutes ago

dubvLIVE

dubvLIVE.com 😷 Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police https://t.co/qNVdy5wX5B 57 minutes ago