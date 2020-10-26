Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78. A Samsung statement said Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.

Lee Kun-Hee had been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78 00:46

 In just 30 years at the helm, Lee Kun-Hee turned Samsung into a global force and transformed South Korea into one of Asia's top economies.View on euronews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78 [Video]

Lee Kun-hee, man behind Samsung’s rise to tech titan, dies at 78

Twice pardoned for crimes including bribing a president, Lee transformed Samsung into a global electronics giant.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Monstrum Movie Trailer - Hyeri Lee, In-kwon Kim, Myung-Min Kim, Woo-sik Choi, Sung-woong Park, Hee-soon Park, Kyeong-yeong Lee, [Video]

Monstrum Movie Trailer - Hyeri Lee, In-kwon Kim, Myung-Min Kim, Woo-sik Choi, Sung-woong Park, Hee-soon Park, Kyeong-yeong Lee,

Monstrum Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Lee Kun-Hee, Force Behind Samsung’s Rise, Dies at 78

Lee Kun-Hee, Force Behind Samsung’s Rise, Dies at 78 Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78....
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimeseuronewsHNGN

Tweets about this