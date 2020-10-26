Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78. A Samsung statement said Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.
Monstrum Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In..
Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78.... WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimes •euronews •HNGN