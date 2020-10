You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Looming PG&E Power Shutoffs A 'New Normal' For Calistoga Residents



Thousands of PG&E customers in seven Bay Area counties could lose their power because of this wildfire risk. Andrea Nakano talked to residents in Calistoga who are just returning home after the Glass.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago Nearly 50k PG&E Customers Could Lose Power This Week



High fire-risk conditions may prompt Pacific Gas and Electric Company to shut off power to nearly 50,000 customers in 21 counties this week. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago 65,000 PG&E Customers Across 16 Counties Hit By Power Shutoffs



Thousands of PG&E customers woke up in the dark after their power was turned because of the fire weather over the weekend. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:42 Published on September 28, 2020

Tweets about this