You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrate First Responders | Morning Blend



National First Responders Day is Wednesday, October 28. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 06:09 Published 1 hour ago Evacuations Ordered As Blue Ridge Fire Threatens Homes In Yorba Linda, Chino Hills



A wildfire threatened homes Monday in Yorba Linda after breaking out on the west end of Corona and quickly growing to 3,000 acres — causing heavy damage to at least one residence. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:29 Published 10 hours ago Snow, firefighting efforts help lift evacuation orders for East Troublesome Fire near Grand Lake



After seven years of building up their home, the couple says the property was destroyed by the East Troublesome Fire. A friend who is a firefighter took pictures for them of what was left. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:48 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this