Wind-driven Silverado Fire burns 50 acres near Irvine; surrounding O.C. communities asked to stay vigilant Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Update: The Orange County Fire Authority has announced a mandatory evacuation order for the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard... 👓 View full article

