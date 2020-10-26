Global  
 

'I am sorry': Markham, Ont. man apologizes in court for killing four family members last summer

CTV News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
A 24-year-old Markham, Ont. man who killed his mother, father, sister and grandmother inside their family home last summer apologized for his actions during a sentencing hearing on Monday morning, saying loved ones would have never seen this coming.
