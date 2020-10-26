Global  
 

Moon holds more water in more places than ever thought

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Moon holds more water in more places than ever thoughtThe moon's shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected. And for the first time, the presence of water on the moon's sunlit surface has been confirmed,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NASA finds water on moon's lunar surface

NASA finds water on moon's lunar surface 01:36

 Scientists on Monday said lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water perhaps hidden in ice patches residing in permanent shadows. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Moon Moon Earth's natural satellite

Nasa announcement: What is on the Moon?

 Nasa has announced it's found an abundance of water on the Moon. But what else is up there?
BBC News

Moon may hold frozen water in more places than suspected

 The moon's shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected, good news for astronauts..
New Zealand Herald

NASA Sending First Woman to the Moon in 2024 to Study Found Water

 Humans are going back to the moon for the fist time in a long time ... and this time a woman will be leaving her footprint on that giant rock in the sky. NASA..
TMZ.com

Moon may have a lot more water than once thought

 Studies suggest there could be ice stored in permanently shadowed "cold traps" at lunar polar regions.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Water On The Moon: NASA Confirms Water Molecules On Our Neighbor's Sunny Surface

 The breakthrough suggests that water, vital to life on Earth, could be distributed across more parts of the lunar surface than the ice that has previously been...
NPR Also reported by •TIME

Study Concludes Moon May Be Full of Ice

 The moon's shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected, scientists said Monday.
Newsmax


