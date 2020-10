How To Watch 2020 Election Coverage Free On Newsy Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoOn Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as polls open from the East Coast and move west, Newsy will deliver timely updates on the election, the issues driving voters to the polls, the pandemic’s impact on voting and results as they come in throughout the night.



Tune in at 7 p.m. ET as Chance Seales kicks off special,... Watch VideoOn Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as polls open from the East Coast and move west, Newsy will deliver timely updates on the election, the issues driving voters to the polls, the pandemic’s impact on voting and results as they come in throughout the night.Tune in at 7 p.m. ET as Chance Seales kicks off special, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jimmy @ClayTravis I saw a survey yesterday that the biggest reason for the drop in viewership was people not comfortable… https://t.co/2ez6gc3ypf 3 days ago Vincent FuboTV now lets you watch four channels at once on Apple TV - If you sign up for the 1 week free trial next week it… https://t.co/Fe6q9dSRju 3 days ago Phillip Chatham RT @IntellFusion: @ChatPierAssoc Hi Phillip, thank you. We've released part one of our US Election coverage over on YouTube, there's a free… 3 days ago Intelligence Fusion @ChatPierAssoc Hi Phillip, thank you. We've released part one of our US Election coverage over on YouTube, there's… https://t.co/BWlHl42hvN 3 days ago Kingpin RT @BillOReilly: Tonight on the @NoSpinNews, we’ll continue the best election coverage anywhere. We give you just the facts, no spin. Watc… 5 days ago